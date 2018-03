Researchers identify over 500 genes related to intelligence

Some 538 genes that play a role in intellectual ability have been identified by a team of international researchers, according to a study released by the University of Edinburgh.

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh, University of Southampton, and Harvard University have compared variation in DNA in more than 240,000 people from around the world, xinhuanet.com reported.

The study was aimed at finding out which genes are associated with intelligence.

The team not only identified 538 genes related to intellectual ability, but also found 187 regions in the human genome that are linked to thinking skills.

Meanwhile, some genes linked to intelligence are also associated with living longer, according to the study which has been published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

One of authors Professor Ian Deary from the University of Edinburgh said, “It is known that environment and genes both contribute to the differences observed in people's intelligence.

"This study added to what we know about which genes influence intelligence, and suggested that health and intelligence are related in part because some of the same genes influence them.”