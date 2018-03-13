RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0101 GMT March 13, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211608
Published: 0820 GMT March 13, 2018

Iran, Azerbaijan to sign 12 cooperation documents: Minister

Iran, Azerbaijan to sign 12 cooperation documents: Minister
IRNA

Tehran and Baku are expected to sign 12 cooperation documents during Iran-Azerbaijan joint economic commission currently underway in the Iranian, said Iran's minister of finance and economic affairs on Tuesday.

Masoud Karbasian said working groups, including economic, trade, banking, transportation, communication, energy, water, agriculture, science and research committees will also be established during the two-day gathering, IRNA reported.

Karbasian and his Azeri counterpart Shahin Mustafayev attended the opening ceremony for Iran-Azerbaijan joint economic commission.

The Iranian minister said that both presidents in the two neighboring nations are determined to boost banking cooperation and he expressed hope for the issue to be discussed during the event.

In the meantime, the Azeri minister referred to the religious and traditional commonalties of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, citing Norouz as one of these traditional commonalities.

Mustafayev said the level of mutual cooperation between the two countries has been on the rise during the past four years.

He added that during the same period presidents of the two countries have met 10 times.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Azerbaijan
cooperation
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2451 sec