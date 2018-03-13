RSS
0101 GMT March 13, 2018

News ID: 211609
Published: 1008 GMT March 13, 2018

Ayatollah Jannati re-elected as chairman of Experts Assembly

IRNA

Iran's Assembly of Experts on Tuesday re-elected Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati to head the body which is tasked with appointing the ‘Leader of the Islamic Revolution’ and overseeing his work, a member of the body said.

Talking to IRNA, Ali Asghar Dastgheib, a member of Assembly of Experts said Ayatollah Jannati was voted chairman of the 88-member assembly with 51 votes for two years.

Meanwhile, former Judiciary chief Ayatollah Mahmoud Shahroudi with 72 votes and another prominent cleric Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi Kermani with 70 votes were elected as the first and second vice chairman respectively.

In 1989, the Assembly of Experts elected Ayatollah Khamenei to succeed the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

The Assembly consists of 88 prominent religious figures who are elected by direct public vote for eight-year terms.

Ayatollah Jannati has been the chairman of the Assembly since May 24, 2016.

   
