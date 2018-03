Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi in a message on Tuesday sympathized with the victims of Bangladesh air crash.

According to Indian media NDTV, 50 people were feared killed after a Bangladeshi plane with 67 passengers on board crashed near Kathmandu airport on Monday as it was coming in to land, IRNA reported.

Some 31 passengers died at the spot and nine died at two hospitals in Kathmandu, report said.

Qasemi expressed condolences to Bangladeshi government and people and sympathized with bereaved families of the deadly accident.