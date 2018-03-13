RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0102 GMT March 13, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211611
Published: 1052 GMT March 13, 2018

Iran’s Parliament reinstates labor minister

Iran’s Parliament reinstates labor minister
IRNA

The Iranian minister of labor regained vote of confidence of Iran parliament on Tuesday.

Today, Parliament held a session to impeach the Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei, IRNA reported.

The impeachment motion could not gain the majority of votes and Rabiei was reinstated with 126 votes for, 124 votes against, two abstention and one invalid votes.

   
KeyWords
Parliament
reinstate
Rabiei
Labor Minister
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1084 sec