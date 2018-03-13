FIff '7th Bell' to open young minds to cinema

This year's Fajr International Film Festival (FIff) has a special section for kids and includes a sneak preview of a new film each day for over a week.

Titled '7th Bell', students and kids aged pre-K through middle school (the target demographic for the festival), can watch seven Iranian and foreign movies during the program, which has been added to the main sections of the annual event. The program will run in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Tehran Municipality from April 17-25.

According to fajriff.com, the feature-length program provides a range of national and international films. It is dedicated to children and their families, but fans can also come to the special screenings. Each day, visitors can attend the screenings in several cinemas in the capital.

The new section is intended to integrate children and youth into the festival's film-aesthetic discourse, open young minds to the world so they understand the world through story and filmmaking, and create awareness about the importance of education and ethics in cinema.

'7th Bell' as a serious program is also a place for encounters between children and critics to understand social issues and share humanity.

Presided over by writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 36th FIff will run from April 19-27 in the cosmopolitan city of Tehran.