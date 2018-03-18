RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0822 GMT March 13, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211613
Published: 0236 GMT March 13, 2018

Canada to pay tribute to late 'Kupal' star Haftvan

Canada to pay tribute to late 'Kupal' star Haftvan

Phoenix Cultural Center in Toronto, Canada, has set to pay tribute to recently-demised Iranian-Armenian actor Levon Haftvan by holding a special screening of 'Kupal'.

Late Haftvan was an Iranian actor, screenwriter and director. He passed away on March 10 due to a cardiac arrest.

"He was a powerful actor, a creative artist and a wonderful person. Only he could have played 'Parviz' so splendidly and only he could have played 'Kupal' so smoothly," Phoenix Cultural Center-Toronto wrote on its media pages.

Phoenix Cultural Center is one of the most distinguished Iranian film centers, promoting Iranian cinematography, abroad.

The center was established in 2015 and has since grown in the main cities such as Montreal and Vancouver.

'Kupal', directed by Kazem Mollaei, was Levon's last movie. The flick narrates the story of Dr. Ahmad Kupal, a taxidermist hunter who faces a challenge just before the New Year.

Haftvan lived in Canada for several years and returned home in 2010 to act in 'Parviz' — a dark comedy drama directed by Majid Barzegar.

He was selected as best actor for the role at the 13th Dhaka International Film Festival in 2014.

The film won the Silver Apricot at the 10th Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia in 2013.

Haftvan received the award for best actor for his role in 'Kupal' at the Hamilton Film Festival in 2017.

He also acted in 'The Man Who Became a Horse' by Amir-Hossein Saqafi, 'Dracula' by Reza Attaran and several other acclaimed films.

The memorial ceremony is set for March 18, 2018.

 

   
KeyWords
Canada
Levon Haftvan
tribute
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1897 sec