Canada to pay tribute to late 'Kupal' star Haftvan

Phoenix Cultural Center in Toronto, Canada, has set to pay tribute to recently-demised Iranian-Armenian actor Levon Haftvan by holding a special screening of 'Kupal'.

Late Haftvan was an Iranian actor, screenwriter and director. He passed away on March 10 due to a cardiac arrest.

"He was a powerful actor, a creative artist and a wonderful person. Only he could have played 'Parviz' so splendidly and only he could have played 'Kupal' so smoothly," Phoenix Cultural Center-Toronto wrote on its media pages.

Phoenix Cultural Center is one of the most distinguished Iranian film centers, promoting Iranian cinematography, abroad.

The center was established in 2015 and has since grown in the main cities such as Montreal and Vancouver.

'Kupal', directed by Kazem Mollaei, was Levon's last movie. The flick narrates the story of Dr. Ahmad Kupal, a taxidermist hunter who faces a challenge just before the New Year.

Haftvan lived in Canada for several years and returned home in 2010 to act in 'Parviz' — a dark comedy drama directed by Majid Barzegar.

He was selected as best actor for the role at the 13th Dhaka International Film Festival in 2014.

The film won the Silver Apricot at the 10th Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia in 2013.

Haftvan received the award for best actor for his role in 'Kupal' at the Hamilton Film Festival in 2017.

He also acted in 'The Man Who Became a Horse' by Amir-Hossein Saqafi, 'Dracula' by Reza Attaran and several other acclaimed films.

The memorial ceremony is set for March 18, 2018.