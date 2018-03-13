Armenian culture through lens of Payman quarterly

Payman is a cultural quarterly magazine which explores magazines, travelogues, history architecture and literature of Armenia.

In its latest issue, the magazine's first chapter includes essays about the history of 'khachkar' — an Armenian cross-stone which is a carved, memorial stele bearing a cross, and often with additional motifs such as rosettes, interlaces and botanical motifs — and a brief look at a collection of manuscripts and historical documents of Matenadaran as well as 'Ferdowsi Shahnameh' of Matenadaran.

The chapter on the history of architecture deals with the features of Armenian churches.

The life of Armenian poet Karo Derderian is the subject of the last chapter of the magazine.