Iran Air resumes Belgrade flights

Water cannons sprayed an Iran Air Airbus 320 to welcome its arrival in Belgrade on Tuesday, marking the first flight from Tehran in 27 years in a sign of improved Iran-Serbia ties.

The two countries had close ties until the early 1990s when former Yugoslavia, of which Serbia was a part, Reuters reported.

Now, as Belgrade seeks to boost tourism and improve growth, it is reaching out to non-European markets to attract visitors from countries such as Iran, which Belgrade also sees as a target for agricultural exports, and Turkey.

Serbia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Telecommunication Rasim Ljajic told reporters that Iranians used Belgrade as a transit (point) for their journey to the European Union.

He said the two countries had agreed to step up measures to prevent illegal migration.

"On the Iranian side, control at the plane boarding will be increased," Ljajic said.

"We also agreed to establish a joint committee to be able to resolve problems more swiftly."