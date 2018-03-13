TIPAX awarded license of operation

The license for the activity of first operator of private post in the country was awarded to TIPAX company on Monday in a ceremony attended by minister of communications and information technology (CIT) and activists in public and private sector, the company announced.

In the ceremony, ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi pointed to the government's determination to delegate state monopoly to the private sector and added that fast-paced developments in the contemporary world compelled us to take giant strides in this field.

The minister once again pointed to the government's privatization drive and said, "Post Company of Iran will be privatized in line with materializing most of its objectives."

Mehrdad Fakher, the chief executive of TIPAX was the next speaker who said, "It is hoped that the activity of privately-funded operators of Post Company of Iran can bring about a win-win transactions with companies tasked with offering quality postal services and recipients of these services."

The license of activity for the first operator of Iran's privately-funded post was awarded to Fakher.