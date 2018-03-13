Iran ranks 2nd in production of decorative stones

Iran ranks second in the world in the production of decorative stones, said the head of Iran's Mines House on Tuesday.

Mohammadreza Bahraman further pointed out that figures show Iran produces 12 million tons of decorative stones annually which indicate the country's capabilities in this sector, reported Fars News Agency.

"Today, Iran is the second biggest producer of decorative stones in the world," he added.

Earlier this month, Seifollah Amiri, director general of Mineral, Steel and Non-steel Department of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade said that Iran exported 749,000 tons of decorative stones since March 21, 2017.

Last year, the figure was 516,000 tons, he added.