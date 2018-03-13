RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0821 GMT March 13, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211631
Published: 0341 GMT March 13, 2018

Iran ranks 2nd in production of decorative stones

Iran ranks 2nd in production of decorative stones

Iran ranks second in the world in the production of decorative stones, said the head of Iran's Mines House on Tuesday.

Mohammadreza Bahraman further pointed out that figures show Iran produces 12 million tons of decorative stones annually which indicate the country's capabilities in this sector, reported Fars News Agency.

"Today, Iran is the second biggest producer of decorative stones in the world," he added.

Earlier this month, Seifollah Amiri, director general of Mineral, Steel and Non-steel Department of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade said that Iran exported 749,000 tons of decorative stones since March 21, 2017.

Last year, the figure was 516,000 tons, he added.

   
KeyWords
Iran
stone
decorative
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0760 sec