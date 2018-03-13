Iran urges Dutch push to end Saudi war on Yemen

Iran’s defense minister called on the Netherlands to use its influence in international bodies to help end a Saudi-led military campaign against people of Yemen.

In a Tuesday meeting with the Netherlands’ Ambassador to Tehran Susanna Terstal, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, called on the Netherlands as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and other UNSC members to help stop Saudi Arabia's killing of innocent civilians in Yemen, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He denounced the international community’s double standards when it comes to the humanitarian crisis and war in Yemen.

The defense minister also rejected the US allegation that Iran has sent missiles to Yemen, saying the Arab country is under a harsh blockade that makes even delivery of foodstuff or medication impossible.

He also made it clear that Iran will keep boosting its deterrent and defense capabilities, while it respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of other nations.

"Our utmost effort is to strengthen the Islamic Republic of Iran's defense prowess and deterrent capability," Press TV quoted Hatami as saying.

He expressed Iran's keenness to promote defense cooperation with the Netherlands given the two countries' long-term relations.

For her part, the ambassador voiced the Netherlands’ willingness to enhance defense ties with Iran.

Amsterdam favors peace and security all over the world, she added.

The Iranian defense minister further pointed to the ongoing crises and instability in the Middle East, which, he said, were the results of "interference by foreign powers" and said occupation, foreign meddling and double standard policies have led to the creation of the crises in the region.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Houthi movement and reinstate former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is a staunch ally of Riyadh.

Nearly 14,000 people have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s campaign against Yemen. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

The United Nations says a record 22.2 million people are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.