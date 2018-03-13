Maximum pressure on North Korea until 'real progress': US national security adviser

The US national security adviser says that the UN Security Council supports President Donald Trump’s intention to keep up maximum pressure on North Korea until there is “real progress” toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

H.R. McMaster told reporters at the UN headquarters on Monday that Trump approved the maximum pressure strategy against Pyongyang about a year ago.

“It has us now to a point where we may be able to pursue a diplomatic solution to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” McMaster said. “So we’re determined to pursue that course.”

On Friday, Trump agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un by May.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley, standing beside McMaster, said successively tough UN sanctions resolutions adopted unanimously have cut off all North Korean exports and most of its trade.

McMaster said he talked to the Security Council about keeping up the campaign of maximum pressure.

“We all agreed that we’re optimistic about this opportunity,” McMaster said, “but we’re determined — we’re determined to keep up the campaign of maximum pressure until we see words matched with deeds and real progress toward denuclearization.”

On Friday,.US Vice President Mike Pence said Kim’s invitation to Trump to a summit shows that the American strategy to isolate Pyongyang is working.

Trump has repeatedly threatened the North with military action to stop its missile and nuclear programs. He has also in the past attacked Kim with personal insults.