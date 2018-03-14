Pakistan ready to strengthen ties with IAEA: Abbasi

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Islamabad is ready to strengthen partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and contribute towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals worldwide, official news agency APP reported.

Speaking to IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano at the PM Office, Abbasi said with an extensive experience and expertise in the nuclear field Pakistan was well placed as a provider of services for various IAEA programs and activities, IRNA reported.

During the meeting issues related to cooperation between Pakistan and IAEA were discussed, the report said.

The prime minister appreciated the positive role played by the IAEA in the promotion of peaceful uses of nuclear technology in Pakistan.

He briefed the IAEA chief on Pakistan’s energy development plans and the significance of nuclear power generation in the energy mix as a clean and environment friendly source of energy. He said Pakistan looked forward to the agency’s assistance in expanding its nuclear power production.

During his stay in Pakistan, Amano is to visit various civilian facilities and installations to see for himself the strides made by the country in the application of nuclear technology in agriculture, health, industry, water resource management, environment protection and food safety.

Meanwhile, addressing a conference, the IAEA chief said the agency was strengthening cancer hospitals in developing countries to provide treatment facilities to patients at par with the international standard.

The conference was organized by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission in collaboration with IAEA.