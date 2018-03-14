10 Afghan security forces killed in militant attack

A member of Afghan armed forces is seen at a government checkpoint (FILE PHOTO)

Militants have attacked a government checkpoint in western Afghanistan, killing at least 10 security forces.

Abdul Samad Salehi, a member of the provincial council in Farah Province said on Wednesday that four of those killed had been intelligence officers and the six others police officers, presstv.com reported.

No individual or group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but a series of assaults by the Taliban militant group in Farah Province over the past week have killed at least 38 security forces.

The spike in attacks prompted local officials to request reinforcements.

“We have asked the central government for additional troops before [the provincial] Farah City falls into the hands of the Taliban,” Salehi said.

He said security forces were battling the Taliban on three different fronts, and the militants had launched several attacks on checkpoints around the provincial capital.

The terrorist group of Daesh is also present in Afghanistan.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a suicide truck bomb struck a checkpoint in the southern Helmand Province, killing at least two border police, according to Gen. Abdul Ghafar Safi, the police chief of the province, which borders Pakistan.

He said another three police were wounded in the blast.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack.

The Taliban have increased their operations across the country in recent months, possibly provoked by US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a troop surge in the country.

A Taliban regime ruling Afghanistan was toppled by US-led forces in 2001.

Recently, the Taliban have offered to hold direct talks with the US to end the conflict. Washington has said the group has to talk to the government in Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has offered direct dialog with the militants, but they have snubbed him so far.