Vitamin B12: Seven signs you could have a deficiency

Vitamin B12 is an important nutrient that helps keep the body’s nervous system and blood cells healthy, but a deficiency can result in the development of anemia.

There are seven symptoms that indicate you have vitamin V12 deficiency anemia, according to express.co.uk.

Vitamin B12 is important for many body processes, but if it’s in short supply the body won’t make as many red blood cells, they will be abnormally large and won’t last for as long as they should.

If you don’t have enough red blood cells your tissues and organs may not get enough oxygen and this can lead to the symptoms of anemia.

According to Bupa, your body may lack vitamin B12 if the foods you eat don’t contain enough vitamin B12 — a common problem for vegetarians and vegans — or your body can’t absorb the vitamin — an immune condition called pernicious anemia can cause this.

So what are the symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency anemia?

Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

Anemia and anemia caused by a lack of vitamin B12 can result in seven symptoms, states Boots Web MD:

● Extreme tiredness or fatigue

● A lack of energy or lethargy

● Being out of breath

● Feeling faint

● Headache

● Ringing in the ears (tinnitus)

● Lack of appetite

More specific symptoms linked to a lack of vitamin B12 include:

● Yellowing of the skin

● Sore, red tongue

● Mouth ulcers

● Changes or loss of some sense of touch

● Feeling less pain

● Walking problems

● Vision problems

● Mood changes, irritability, depression or psychosis

● Symptoms of dementia

The National Health Service (NHS) warned, “See your GP if you’re experiencing symptoms of vitamin B12 or folate deficiency anemia.

“These conditions can often be diagnosed based on your symptoms and the results of a blood test.

“It's important for vitamin B12 or folate deficiency anemia to be diagnosed and treated as soon as possible.

“Although many of the symptoms improve with treatment, some problems caused by the condition can be irreversible if left untreated.

“The longer the condition goes untreated, the higher the chance of permanent damage.”

People with vitamin B12 deficiency anemia may be treated by their doctor with injections of vitamin B12, given tablets or recommendations for changes in their diet.

Deficiency anemia how can you prevent it?

Bupa recommends getting enough of iron, folate and vitamin B12.

Iron can be found in red meats including beef and lamb, green vegetables including spinach, watercress and kale and dried fruits such as apricots.

Folate is found in poultry, pork, shellfish and green vegetables including peas, Brussels sprouts and broccoli, and vitamin B12 is in red meats, eggs and dairy products.