Araqchi: Trial underway in London for attackers on Iran embassy

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said Wednesday that the British government has pledged to increase the security of the Iranian embassy, meanwhile, the trial of attackers on Iran’s embassy is underway.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission which was held on Wednesday morning to discuss a recent attack on Iran’s embassy in London, UK, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters that he believed that in the case of the attack on the Iranian embassy, the British government had failed to take measures in order to prevent the attack from taking place. Meanwhile he added that the British government failed to put an end to the raid much earlier, while it lasted for more than two hours, MNA reported.

"We are pursuing these issues as well as the trial of the perpetrators with the British government," Araqchi said, adding that the British government has expressed its regrets and apologized for the incident.

The deputy foreign minister concluded "The British government has pledged to increase the security of the Iranian embassy, which is already done,” adding, “At the moment, there is a police station in front of the embassy and the trial of the attackers is underway.”