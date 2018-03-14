Pakistan to enhance energy ties with Iran: Iqbal

Interior Minister of Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal said cooperation in energy sector will be strengthened with the energy resource-rich neighboring Iran.

Talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif in Islamabad, he said there are numerous opportunities of investments in different fields in the region, according to official sources, IRNA reported.

He said Pakistan wants to further strengthen its relations with Iran based on development partnership.

The minister said the relations between the two countries are established on historical, cultural and geographical basis.

Both the leaders also discussed bilateral relations and ties between the two countries.

Zarif heading a politico-economic delegation was on a three-day official visit to the country on the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Khwaja Asif.

During his stay in Islamabad, he discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest with the top-ranking Pakistani officials including prime minister, Parliament speaker, foreign minister, national security adviser and Army chief.

It was Zarif’s seventh visit to Pakistan since he became the foreign minister in 2013.