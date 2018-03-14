Tehran mayor Najafi resigns, cites ill health

Tehran’s Mayor Mohammad-Ali Najafi has reportedly resigned from his post, citing ill health.

Fars News Agency published the report on Wednesday, citing a member of Tehran City Council, who had asked not to be named, presstv.com reported.

“The resignation letter has been submitted to City Council’s Chairman Mohsen Hashemi, but has not been received by Council members yet,” the source said.

It said no official statement had so far been made in this regard.

Asked if the Council members would approve of Najafi's resignation, the source said, “The matter is yet to be examined.”

Najafi, a former long-serving education minister, was voted mayor by the Council last August, taking over from Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who had held the post for 12 years.

He was contesting the post among nine other candidates, two of whom withdrew.

He undertook his official responsibilities for the four-year term a month later as the city was facing a multitude of predicaments, including air pollution and traffic congestion.

Tehran proper hosts a population of close to nine million. The city has the Middle East’s largest metropolitan area. The population in its entire metropolitan area, known as Greater Tehran, reaches some 15 million — the 29th biggest in the world.

Air pollution and its placement on more than a dozen fault lines comprise the main hazards facing the city.

The 66-year-old is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduate and a retired professor of mathematics at Iran’s Sharif University of Technology.

He came under pressure after female youngsters were invited for a dance performance at a ceremony held by Tehran Municipality to mark the International Women’s Day last week.

He was then summoned to Tehran Prosecutor’s Office. Tehran’s Public and Revolution Courts Prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi has denounced the performance as ‘norm-breaking.’