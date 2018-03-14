RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1200 GMT March 14, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211667
Published: 0911 GMT March 14, 2018

Russia to sign two oil deals with Iran

Russia to sign two oil deals with Iran
IRNA

The Russian oil company Zarubezhneft will sign two agreements with National Iran Oil Company (NIOC), a Russian official said.

Zarubezhneft is the first Russian oil company to sign two IPCs (Iran Petroleum Contract) with the National Iranian Oil Company on Wednesday, a source in the company told TASS, IRNA reported.

The source referred to activities in Aban and West Paydar oil fields.

Under the terms of the contract, the company will work on the fields in a consortium with the local Dana Energy. The terms and amounts of the contract are not specified yet, according to TASS.

No detail on the agreements has been released yet.

Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei had earlier said that there would be some changes in the approaches of the two countries towards oil deals.

Signing agreements and memoranda of understanding on some oil and gas fields between Iranian and Russian companies, such as Rosneft, Gazprom and Tatneft, are examples of such approach changes.

 

   
KeyWords
Russia
Iran
Oil
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0749 sec