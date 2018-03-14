Russia: US seeks to partition Syria

Assad vows to confront schemes against Syria unity

AFP A convoy of U.S. forces armored vehicles drives near the village of Yalanli, on the western outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Manbij on March 5, 2017

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday accused the United States of seeking to partition Syria, saying the US aims to maintain a foothold in the war-torn country for a long time, “if not forever,” using chemical weapons provocations to achieve this objective

There are no grounds “to doubt about the intention of at least some members of the US leadership to gain a firm foothold there for long, if not forever, and to press for partitioning the Syrian Arab Republic,” Lavrov said at a news conference in Moscow.

“Various methods” are being used, including “information revealed via [Russia’s] Defense and Foreign Ministries, which says that other provocations involving chemical weapons are being prepared,” the foreign minister said, noting that one such “staging” might take place in Eastern Ghouta.

On March 5, Lavrov said Russia had evidence that the US involvement in Syria had nothing to do with combatting terrorism. Speaking during a visit to Namibia, the foreign minister asserted that Washington is willing to keep the Nusra Front terrorist group as a “Plan B” to change the leadership in Damascus, according to Interfax.

Some policymakers in the American capital, he said, are “harboring plans to disintegrate the Syrian state.”

In February, Lavrov told Euronews that “the US clearly has a strategy that, I think, consists of stationing its armed forces in Syria forever.”

The US pursues the same goal in Iraq and Afghanistan “despite all of its earlier promises.” The Americans are working “to cut a huge chunk of Syrian territory from the rest of the country” while setting up puppet local authorities in that area and “trying in every way to establish an autonomous entity under Kurdish authority,” Lavrov said.

US support for Kurdish militias operating in Syria contributed to damaging relations between Washington and Ankara. Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch earlier this year and entered Syria’s Kurdish enclave in Afrin with the stated goal to drive Kurdish “terrorists” and other militant groupings out of the area.

Speaking alongside Lavrov on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara backs Syria’s territorial integrity, although the operation is ongoing. “Our goal is not to seize or attempt to seize Syrian territory,” he said.

Confronting ‘Western scenarios’

Also on Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad pledged to fully deal with “Western plans” targeting the national unity and territorial integrity of his country.

“Our war on terrorism will not cease as long as there is one terrorist left,” a post published on the Syrian presidency's Telegram account read.

It added, “We will continue to confront the Western scenarios that target the unity and sovereignty of our country.”

RT, TASS, Reuters and Press TV contributed to this story.