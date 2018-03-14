A Retrospective of Italian Cinema among FIff programs

The 36th Fajr International Film Festival (FIff) is set to hold A Retrospective of Italian Cinema.

The program will screen seven movies, including 'Little Tito and the Aliens' directed by Paola Randi, 'The Laplace's Demon' directed by Giordano Giulivi as well as 'It Is the Law' directed by Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone, fajriff.com reported.

The Italian lineup also includes 'A Ciambra' directed by Jonas Carpignano, 'The Order of Things' directed by Andrea Segre, 'Where Shadows Fall' directed by Valentina Pedicini and 'Equilibrium' directed by Vincenzo Marra.

A number of Italian cineastes have also been invited to the festival to hold workshops in universities and attend Italy Night in Iran.

The Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism, as well as Italian Embassy in Tehran are cooperating in organizing the event.

Established in 1982, the Fajr International Film Festival celebrates cultural exchange, displays creative achievements of highly acclaimed cineastes and pays tribute to local and international films.

Since its establishment, Fajr International Film Festival has played a vital role in the development of Iranian cinema industry.

Supervised by Iran's Culture Ministry, the festival hosts veteran directors and new filmmakers from Iran and across the world each year.

The 36th edition of the festival, which is directed by Reza Mirkarimi, is slated for April 19-27, 2018 in Tehran.