American professor hails Iranian filmmakers

The experimental narrative style of Iranian films is amazing and Iranian directors have made a difference in the nature of cinema art, an American film expert and university professor said on Wednesday.

"Iranian directors have changed the nature of cinema art," Raymond Krill, a professor at the Malaysia's Limkokwing University of Creative Technology told IRNA on the sidelines of the first Iranian film festival in Malaysia.

The Iranian film festival, featuring six films and two groups of artists, is being held in Malaysia from March 7-17 in coordination with Malaysian institutes, Krill said.

"I was surprised that how really experimental their narrative style is," he said about Iranian films screened in the festival. "Their visual styles were also totally new," he added.

Commenting on the main themes of Iranian films, namely human relations, personal relationships in families and work and culture in Iran, the American professor expressed eagerness to visit Iran to know the country, its people and culture better.

He described Iranian experimental films as among the best in the world.

"A kind of deep humanism" and "honesty" form the prominent characteristics of Iranian films, he said.

"The deepest feelings that people have in a real way, not an artificial one" so that even an American person can understand it.

Hollywood is an industry, and is mainly made to make money, to commercialize ideas, the American professor said.

Responding to a question on the sanctions the US has imposed on Iran, he said that sanctions are not effective.

Sanctions do not work, whether they are imposed on Iran or any other country, Krill said. "It is a primitive way of doing political activity," he added.

"Iranian intellect and Iranian history are so big and so grand, and the Americans are dealing with a sophisticated culture," he said, adding that he did not believe that imposing sanctions is a sophisticated way of bringing political change.

The first Iranian film festival is aimed at promoting cultural engagement between Iran and Malaysia, and providing an opportunity for the public and the artists in the southeastern Asian country to develop a better understanding of the film industry in Iran, Ali Mohammad Sabeqi, Iran's cultural attaché in Malaysia told IRNA on Wednesday.

'Sweet Taste of Imagination' by Kamal Tabrizi, 'The Queen' by Mohammadali Basheh Ahangar, 'Crazy Castle' by Abolhasan Davoodi, 'Under the Smokey Roof' by Pooran Derakhshandeh, 'Ceasefire 2' by Tahmineh Milani, and 'Where Are My Shoes' by Kiomars Poorahmad will go on the silver screen in the festival.