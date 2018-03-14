Russia: Some 300 civilians evacuated from Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Over 300 people left Syria's Eastern Ghouta district since a humanitarian corridor opened there, RIA news agency cited a representative for Russia's cease-fire monitoring center in Syria as saying on Wednesday.

"Since the humanitarian corridor started working in the region of Eastern Ghouta, more than 300 people have left, the majority of these people left in the last few days," RIA quoted Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin as saying.

Some 150 people were bussed out of Eastern Ghouta on Tuesday in the first evacuation of civilians from the terrorist-held zone, middleeasteye.net wrote.

Eastern Ghouta, a besieged area on the outskirts of Damascus with some 400,000 people, has been the scene of clashes between government forces and terrorists since February 18.

Syrian government forces have captured swathes of Eastern Ghouta, a pocket of satellite towns and farmland, splintering it into three separate zones in recent days.

On Tuesday, civilians, including wounded residents, were transported out of the terrorist-held town of Douma, Ghouta's largest, by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and into government-held territory.

Terror groups active inside the enclave, particularly the so-called Jaish al-Islam Takfiri outfit and the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as Nusra Front, had prevented civilians from leaving the enclave.