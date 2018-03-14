RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0723 GMT March 14, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211683
Published: 0317 GMT March 14, 2018

Kane set to return in April, easing World Cup fears

Kane set to return in April, easing World Cup fears
Harry Kane (R) receives treatment after suffering an ankle injury during a Premier League tie against Bournemouth at Dean Court stadium on March 11, 2018.
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

Harry Kane is set to return to training in April after suffering an ankle injury against Bournemouth, meaning the Tottenham and England striker should be fit for the World Cup.

"Preliminary assessments have confirmed that Harry Kane has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle," the club said on its website, AFP reported.

"The England striker sustained the injury following a challenge in our 4-1 win against Bournemouth on Sunday and is expected to return to first team training net month."

A scan to establish the full extent of the injury had been delayed because of swelling around the joint.

Kane, 24, who has scored 39 goals for club and country this season, was pictured with his foot in a brace and using crutches on Monday.

   
KeyWords
Harry Kane
World Cup
injury
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1059 sec