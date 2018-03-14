Kane set to return in April, easing World Cup fears

Harry Kane (R) receives treatment after suffering an ankle injury during a Premier League tie against Bournemouth at Dean Court stadium on March 11, 2018. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

Harry Kane is set to return to training in April after suffering an ankle injury against Bournemouth, meaning the Tottenham and England striker should be fit for the World Cup.

"Preliminary assessments have confirmed that Harry Kane has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle," the club said on its website, AFP reported.

"The England striker sustained the injury following a challenge in our 4-1 win against Bournemouth on Sunday and is expected to return to first team training net month."

A scan to establish the full extent of the injury had been delayed because of swelling around the joint.

Kane, 24, who has scored 39 goals for club and country this season, was pictured with his foot in a brace and using crutches on Monday.