Agriculture minister survives impeachment vote

Iranian Minister of Agriculture Jihad Mahmoud Hojjati on Wednesday survived a vote of no-confidence in the Parliament.

Hojjati was the third cabinet member to secure a vote of confidence in two days, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The agriculture minister took the podium in an open session of the Parliament on Wednesday morning to respond to the questions of lawmakers.

Those submitting the plan for his impeachment had argued that he had failed to properly advance devised development plans, and attached more importance to imported agricultural produce rather than domestic cultivation.

They had also questioned his performance in regulating the market for agricultural produce, addressing the problems facing the factories processing sugarcane, and his alleged recruitment of retired managers, Press TV reported.

Hojjati, however, secured the Parliament's confidence vote with his answers to their questions.

At the conclusion of the session, attended by 229 MPs, 117 lawmakers voted against the plan to dismiss the minister, while 105 were in favor of his dismissal. There were 7 abstentions.

Hojjati has served as the minister of agriculture in both administrations of President Hassan Rouhani.

A day earlier, the legislature impeached Labor Minister Ali Rabiei for his alleged mismanagement of unemployment and government enterprises, and Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi.

The plan for the latter's impeachment was tendered to the legislature after an Iranian airliner crashed in central Iran during a flight from Tehran to the southwestern city of Yasuj last month, killing all 66 people on board.

Both likewise survived the vote.