LeBron triple-double leads Cavs past lowly Suns

LeBron James (L) of the Cavaliers handles the ball under pressure from Shaquille Harrison of the Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 13, 2018. GETTY IMAGES

Cleveland forward LeBron James had 28 points as part of his 14th triple-double of the season and Kyle Korver scored 22 points in his first start since March 4, 2017, as the Cavaliers blew past the Phoenix Suns 129-107 at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday.

James amassed 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and he made 13 of 15 free throw attempts as the Cavaliers (39-28) broke a two-game losing streak and remained one-half game behind the Indiana Pacers for third place in the Eastern Conference, Reuters reported.

Reserve Jordan Clarkson had 23 points off the Cavaliers’ bench and J.R. Smith had 14. Jeff Green had 11 points, three blocks and three steals for Cleveland, which never trailed while playing the fourth game of a season-long six game road trip that will continue in Portland and Chicago.

T.J. Warren had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Josh Jackson had 19 points and Devin Booker had 17 points and six assists for the Suns (19-50), who lost their sixth in a row.

They have lost 16 of 17 and 21 of 23. They have said they are not trying to lose in order to improve their draft position.

Clarkson made six of the Cavs’ 17 three-pointers and Korver made five. Smith and George Hill had two apiece. The Cavs were 17 of 35 from long distance.

James also had three steals, two blocked shots and five turnovers.

The Suns shot 38.8 percent and made 6 of 32 three-point attempts.

Green and Korver scored five points apiece when the Cavs jumped to a 13-2 lead, and Clarkson’s 3-pointer in the final seconds gave them a 38-18 lead at the end of the first quarter. James had seven points in the period.

Booker’s dunk got the Suns within 47-35 before the Cavs pulled away again. Smith’s three-pointer with four minutes left in the half gave Cleveland a 59-37 lead. It was 68-52 at half.

The Suns started a small lineup to match the Cavs, who were without big men Kevin Love (broken hand) and Tristan Thompson (ankle).

Both are expected to miss at least the next two weeks. Dragan Bender started at the “5” for Phoenix, and small forwards Warren and Jackson were in the lineup.

Bender finished with seven points and five rebounds.

Cleveland also was without Rodney Hood, who has missed the past two games with a lower back strain.