Iran launches two solar power plants in cooperation with France

Iran and France built and assembled two new solar power plants in Tehran with the total capacity of producing 17 MW of electricity.

Announcing this, Head of Power Distribution Company of Tehran Reza Teimouri said that a 10-MW solar power plant was built in Shamsabad and another 7-MW power plant in Damavand jointly by an Iranian company and a French firm, reported Fars News Agency on Wednesday.

He added that the power plants will soon be commissioned.

Italy's Maresca Group announced on Wednesday that following the completion of a 10-MW solar power plant on the southern Iranian island of Qeshm, it is now planning to build another two projects with a capacity of 100 MW each in the country.

Italian provider of construction, tourism, and renewable energy services, Maresca Spa has completed a 10-MW solar park on the island of Qeshm, southern Iran.

The Blu Terra 2 solar plant was built over a period of six months at a cost of €8 million from the company's own funds.

The solar plant, covering an area of 20 hectares, is expected to generate around 17 million kWh of energy annually.

Now, the company has set sight on two 100 MW PV plants. "We have already started the authorization process for two other 100 MW photovoltaic parks each and signed the land contracts," said the group's CEO, Carlo Maresca.

The two new projects, the company revealed to PV Magazine, will be constructed near Damghan, in Semnan Province, and in Garmsar Special Economic Zone, also in Semnan.

Despite several challenges that the Iranian PV market is currently experiencing, the number of large-scale photovoltaic projects coming online has consistently increased over the past year.

A decisive move was taken by the Iranian government in April of last year, when it transferred the responsibility of implementing renewable energy plan from the Renewable Energy Organization of Iran (SUNA), to the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), which is under the direct control of the Ministry of Energy.

According to Moslem Mousavi, CEO of the Iran Renewable Energy Association, SATBA had more power and financial resources to implement the program.