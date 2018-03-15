Iran takes part in South West Route meeting in Warsaw

The meeting of the coordination committee for development of South West Route was held in Warsaw with participation of representatives of the railway companies of Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Poland.

In the meeting , the measures taken recently by Ukraine, the tariffs predicted for transport of cargoes through this route, tentative operation of a container train between Iran's Astara and Poland's Slavkov, optimal use of vacant containers in the territories of Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Poland were discussed, IRNA reported.



The participants were all in agreement that cooperating on the international South West transport route, increasing its transit capacity and attracting more customers for transport of goods along this route would help with the economic development of the participating countries.



According to initial calculations, it would be possible to transport consignments from India to Europe via this route within seven days.