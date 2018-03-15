Iran, Belarus explore avenues for expansion of ties

The Iranian ambassador to Belarus and Belarusian minister of industries examined ways of expanding mutual cooperation in a meeting in Minsk Wednesday simultaneous with the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Iranian envoy Mostafa Oveisi and Vitaly Vovk also reviewed the progress made in the implementation of agreements reached between the two countries during the 14th session of Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Commission held in Tehran, according to IRNA.



Pointing to the capacities of both countries for bilateral economic cooperation, both sides called for removal of impediments to development of mutual ties .



The Republic of Belarus with an area of 207,600 square meters and a population of 10 million is located in Eastern Europe bordering Russia, Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania. It gained its independence following the collapse of the former Soviet Union in 1991.