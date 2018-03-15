Iran FM leaves for Baku for quadrilateral meeting

The Iranian foreign minister, heading a political delegation, left here for Baku to take part in a quadripartite meeting between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to hold talks with top Azeri officials on the sidelines of the Baku quadrilateral meeting, IRNA reported.



The talks would focus on ways to expand bilateral relations.



Earlier, Azeri Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had stated that the Baku meeting with participation of the foreign ministers of four countries was aimed at promotig regional cooperation.



Iran's Zarif is planned to leave Baku for Astana, Kazakhstan, on March 16 to participate in a meeting to be attended by the Iranian, Turkish and Russian foreign ministers as the three peace guarantors in Syria.