RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1118 GMT March 15, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211707
Published: 0620 GMT March 15, 2018

Iran FM leaves for Baku for quadrilateral meeting

Iran FM leaves for Baku for quadrilateral meeting

The Iranian foreign minister, heading a political delegation, left here for Baku to take part in a quadripartite meeting between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to hold talks with top Azeri officials on the sidelines of the Baku quadrilateral meeting, IRNA reported.

The talks would focus on ways to expand bilateral relations.

Earlier, Azeri Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had stated that the Baku meeting with participation of the foreign ministers of four countries was aimed at promotig regional cooperation.

Iran's Zarif is planned to leave Baku for Astana, Kazakhstan, on March 16 to participate in a meeting to be attended by the Iranian, Turkish and Russian foreign ministers as the three peace guarantors in Syria.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Baku
FM
quadrilateral meeting
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0756 sec