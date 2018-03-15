RSS
News ID: 211708
Published: 0628 GMT March 15, 2018

Senegal: 7 injured, 13 missing after military helicopter crashes

Senegal: 7 injured, 13 missing after military helicopter crashes

More than a dozen people were missing after a Senegalese military helicopter crashed late Wednesday in the south of the country, an army spokesperson said.

Seven of the 20 people on board have so far been found, all injured, after the aircraft went down in a mangrove forest in the coastal area of Missirah, he said, Hindustantimes reported.

 
 

The people on the flight included four crew members, according to army spokesperson Colonel Abdou Ndiaye.

“Boatmen in the area rescued seven passengers,” he said, adding that 13 people were missing and a search effort was being organised.

   
KeyWords
Senegal
military helicopter
crash
 
