Israel has destroyed 5,000 Palestinian homes in al-Quds since 1967: Report

A new report shows that Israeli forces have destroyed some 5,000 Palestinian houses in Jerusalem al-Quds since the Tel Aviv regime’s occupation of the Palestinian territories in 1967.

The Palestinian Land Research Center (LRC) reported on Monday that the Israeli regime demolished some 1,706 homes between 2000 and 2017, displacing 9,422 Palestinians, including 5,443 children, presstv.ir reported.

According to the report, around 380,000 Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied city need 2,000 new housing units annually, while the Jerusalem al-Quds municipality has put in place a series of procedures that would make Palestinian construction there impossible.

It also said that some 70,000 Palestinian residents of Jerusalem al-Quds were displaced in 1967 - the year of the Six-Day Israeli-Arab War - and were prevented from returning to the city.

The report also said that Israeli forces razed 39 villages around Jerusalem al-Quds in 1948, displacing 198,000 Palestinian residents.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds during the Six-Day War in 1967 and later annexed it in a move not recognized by the international community.

The report comes amid anger among Palestinians at US President Donald Trump’s hostile measures in favor of Israel, especially his decision last December to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as the “capital” of the regime and begin work to transfer Washington’s embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied city.

Washington’s dramatic U-turn on Jerusalem al-Quds drew global condemnations, prompting the UN General Assembly to overwhelmingly approve a resolution against Trump’s declaration in December 2016.