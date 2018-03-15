Yemeni forces shoot down Saudi-led spy drone in Asir

Yemeni army forces have shot down a Saudi-led reconnaissance drone in flight over a border area in the kingdom’s southern region of Asir.

According to the al-Masirah television network, the Yemeni air defense units downed the unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Riyadh-led coalition on Wednesday night over the al-Ulab border crossing between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, presstv.ir reported.

Meanwhile, Yemeni snipers killed a Saudi soldier in the Saudi southwestern border region of Jizan.

Moreover, Yemen’s artillery unit targeted Saudi forces in Hamezeh village in Jizan region, inflicting damage on them.

Saudi forces, on the other hand, launched airstrikes on residential areas in Tuhayat District in Hudaydah Province, in which a woman and two children were critically injured.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement and reinstate former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is a staunch ally of the Riyadh regime.

At least 13,600 people have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

The United Nations says a record 22.2 million people are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.