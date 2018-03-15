Zarif says his Baku visit in line with Iran's policies

The Iranian foreign minister said on Thursday that his Baku visit to attend the quadripartite meeting between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia is in line with Tehran's policies.

Iran follows policies of having a strong region and developing the regional economy, Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters upon arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the Azeri capital, IRNA reported.



Zarif described his Baku trip as an opportunity for strengthening quadrilateral cooperation in the areas of transit and energy.



He further said he will hold talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev on the issues of mutual interest.



About the Baku meeting, Zarif said the meeting is the first ever to be held between the four countries.



Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan had already met several times and held such meetings but this is the first time that Georgia joins the three other countries. Zarif added.



Earlier, Azeri Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had stated that the Baku meeting with participation of the foreign ministers of four countries was aimed at promoting regional cooperation.



Iran's Zarif is planned to leave Baku for Astana, Kazakhstan, on March 16 to participate in a meeting to be attended by the Iranian, Turkish and Russian foreign ministers as the three peace guarantors in Syria.