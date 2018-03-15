Remains of 118 Iranian war time martyrs back home

Remains of 118 Iranian martyrs of the Iraqi imposed war in 1980-88 were returned to the country through the southwestern border of Shalamcheh.

The remains of the martyrs' bodies have been found recently in the theater of operations, General Mohammad Baqerzadeh, head of the research committee responsible for finding the bodies of war-time martyrs, told reporters here on Thursday, IRNA reported.



Baqerzadeh added 68 out of 118 bodies were found in a marshland area.



Over the past year, research committee responsible for finding the bodies of war-time martyrs has found the remains of 862 wartime martyrs, the official said adding the research operation still continues.



On February 1, the bodies of 28 martyrs were also sent back home through Shalamcheh border line.



Iraq under the leadership of the executed president Saddam Hussein and with the help from many world powers imposed an 8-year-long unfair war on Iran.