0715 GMT March 15, 2018

News ID: 211717
Published: 1119 GMT March 15, 2018

Iran ranks 3rd at Asian Cross Country Champs

Iran ranks 3rd at Asian Cross Country Champs

Iran took the third place at 14th Asian Cross Country Championships held in Guiyang, China.

Based on incoming reports, Japan ranked first followed by China, IRNA reported.

The Championships featured senior and junior competitions, with medals on offer in individual and team events in the Chinese city. 

Cross country running is a sport in which teams and individuals run a race on open-air courses over natural terrain such as dirt or grass. Sometimes the runners are referred to as harriers (dogs).

The course, typically 4–12 kilometres (2.5–7.5 mi) long, may include surfaces of grass, and earth, pass through woodlands and open country, and include hills, flat ground and sometimes gravel road.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Asian Cross Country Championship
ranks
 
