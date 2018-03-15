Pakistan says Chabahar, Gwadar complement each other in promoting future trade

Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson says Chabahar and Gwadar as sister ports complement each other in promoting future trade, transit and connectivity.

Muhammad Faisal responding to a question during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday said Pakistan will continue to work with Iran for deepening connectivity between the two ports.

“We have excellent relations with Iran,” he said, IRNA reported.

He said that Iranian foreign minister’s invitation to Pakistan to join Chabahar port project would be examined.

“Our minister of maritime affairs participated in the inauguration of the part of Chabahar port, we will continue to work with Iran for deepening connectivity between the two ports,” said the official.

In his remarks the spokesperson said Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Pakistan from 11-13 March, 2018 and held consultations on bilateral relations and regional peace and security with Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The two sides agreed to continue engagement for enhancing economic cooperation including bilateral trade, investments and commercial interaction, in order to promote the shared prosperity,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the two ministers reiterated their resolve to achieve the target of $ 5 billion by 2021, through regular exchange of trade delegations, establishing banking channels, holding trade exhibitions and addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers.

“They further resolved to conclude the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on priority,” he said.

Muhammad Faisal said the foreign ministers underlined that as two brotherly neighboring countries Iran and Pakistan would deepen connectivity between the two sister ports of Gwadar and Chabahar to benefit from their complementarities.

“The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on important developments on regional and international peace and security,” he said.

He further added that they supported the political resolution of the Afghan conflict for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan, and the region.

“Pakistan and Iran reiterated support for the peaceful struggle of the peoples of Palestine and Kashmir for realization of the right to self determination,” said the official.

He went on to say that the two countries also emphasized the need for all parties to honor commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).