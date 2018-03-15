RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0715 GMT March 15, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211720
Published: 1238 GMT March 15, 2018

Iran Leader says he believes in better future for country

Iran Leader says he believes in better future for country

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that he believes in a better future for Iran more than ever.

'There is a youthful, hardworking, and vibrant movement in the country which has consolidated my belief in a better future for Iran more than ever,' Ayatollah Khamenei said during a meeting with the Chairman and members of the Assembly of Experts on Thursday, IRNA reported.

The supreme Leader also said that the faith and piety of the vast majority of people and the youth have helped the country to address problems and stand against The US and Zionist invasions.

'The country's resistance and accomplishments in confronting the major political, financial, military, security and cultural invasion by the US and Zionism is due to the faith and piety of the vast majority of people and the youth,' the Supreme Leader said, according to the website of his office Khamenei.ir.

   
KeyWords
Leader
better future
Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0833 sec