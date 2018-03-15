Iran Leader says he believes in better future for country

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that he believes in a better future for Iran more than ever.

'There is a youthful, hardworking, and vibrant movement in the country which has consolidated my belief in a better future for Iran more than ever,' Ayatollah Khamenei said during a meeting with the Chairman and members of the Assembly of Experts on Thursday, IRNA reported.



The supreme Leader also said that the faith and piety of the vast majority of people and the youth have helped the country to address problems and stand against The US and Zionist invasions.



'The country's resistance and accomplishments in confronting the major political, financial, military, security and cultural invasion by the US and Zionism is due to the faith and piety of the vast majority of people and the youth,' the Supreme Leader said, according to the website of his office Khamenei.ir.