0715 GMT March 15, 2018

News ID: 211721
Published: 1253 GMT March 15, 2018

India says will engage with U.S. on concerns over Indian export subsidies

India will engage with the United States to discuss its concerns on India’s export subsidies and respond within 60 days, the federal trade secretary said on Wednesday.

The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt U.S. companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply, Reuters reported.

 

India provides exemptions from certain duties, taxes and fees that benefit numerous Indian exporters, including producers of steel products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology products, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.

 
 

 

   
India
US
export subsidies
 
