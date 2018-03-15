FM Zarif to attend Iran-Russia-Turkey trio-meeting

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Baku for Kazakhstan on Thursday to participate in the Iran-Russia-Turkey trilateral meeting.

During his visit to Azerbaijan, Zarif attended the quadrilateral meeting between Iran, Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan, IRNA reported.



The Baku quadrilateral meeting focused on promotion of cooperation between the four countries to strengthen regional peace and security and develop economic, energy, transportation, cultural and tourism ties.



Upon arrival in Baku Thursday morning, Zarif told reporters that the meeting was the first ever to be held between the four countries.



Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan had already met several times and held such meetings but this is the first time that Georgia joins the three other countries, Zarif said.