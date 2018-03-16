Lavrov: Some courtiers seeking to disintegrate Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Astana on Friday that certain countries are seeking to 'disintegrate' Syria.

Addressing the new round of Syria peace talks, brokered by Iran, Russia, and Turkey, in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Lavrov said some groups are not keen on establishment of peace and tranquility in Syria, IRNA reported.

He described the separation of terrorists from the opposition as one of the problems in Syria, adding that the issue should be put on spotlight based on the provisions of Syrian resolutions.

He added that the US would comprehend necessity of tackling terrorists, adding, “We are trying to talk to US in this respect”.

Lavrov reiterated, “We have stood in the right side and the history would prove this.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and his Turkish and Russian counterparts Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Sergei Lavrov respectively are attending the event.

The Astana peace talks started in January 2017 with the mediation of Russia and Iran, two Syria's allies, as well as Turkey.

The three countries are considered as guarantor states for the peace process.