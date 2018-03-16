Increasing number of grown-up South Koreans live with parents for financial reasons

Kim Ju-yeon, a 36-year old office worker, lives in the room that she lived in as a teenager in Hanam city on the eastern outskirts of Seoul. In the next room, her younger brother, who graduated from university in February, is in residence, while her parents live in the master room.

Every month, she gives some money to her mother and father, who retired several years ago, but she does not pay for rent or food. Rather, she receives the ‘full service’ of laundry, meals and a bed to sleep in from her mother, just as she has all her life, Yonhap wrote.

Kim had dreams of having a trendy apartment to which she could invite friends and later on of getting married and having children of her own.

But the reality is rather different in South Korea, where youngsters have been struggling with unemployment and low pay stemming from chronic sluggish economic growth.

She gave up her dream some time ago and decided to remain within her parents' protective ‘nest’ until she is ready. As a means of compensating for not living her life as planned, she goes on overseas trips two or three times a year and enjoys shopping whenever she has the time and money.

"I'm so used to living with the whole family, and the cat. I don't think I can live alone," said Kim. "If I move out, I couldn't afford the rent and other expenses."

Meanwhile, her friend Choi Jung-in, a clinical psychologist, moved back to her parents' house in Hanam two years ago, bringing years of unforgettable ‘independence’ in Seoul to an end.

The decision was solely a financial one.

She had to spend at least one million won ($940) per month on fixed outlays, including 600,000 won in rent for a tiny studio in Jamsil, western Seoul. But now, she needs only pay for the bus tickets to commute, and she actually thinks she is eating better and enjoying a healthier lifestyle.

"I had to manage my money carefully. Setting aside rent and living costs first and having cash left for clothes and going out," she said. "It was hard to save money. It cost too much."

Like Kim and Choi, there are plenty of people in South Korea who have either never ventured from their parents' home or have moved back home in the face of reality.

One of the main contributing factors has been a tightened job market for young people that is making it harder for many to attain economic independence from their parents.