Women are more likely to be in work or studying after graduation than men, but earn less from the very start of their careers, official data indicates.

Statistics show female graduates take home about £1,600 less than their male peers a year after graduation, BBC reported.

Department for Education (DfE) statisticians said this gender gap continued and widened over time.

By April, UK companies with 250 or more staff will have to publish their gender pay gap data on a government website.

The latest DfE figures, which cover the financial year 2015-16, are based on data collected on a number of groups of students at different points after graduation.

The data shows:

● a year after graduating, the women were earning about £1,600 less than their male counterparts, with a typical salary of £18,300, compared with £19,900 for men

● three years after graduation, the women typically earned £21,800, compared with £24,200 for the men

● five years post-graduation, the figures were £24,500 for the women and £27,800 for the men

● at 10 years, typical salaries were £27,100 for the women and £35,100 for the men

"At one, three, five and 10 years after graduation, male earnings exceed female earnings," DfE statisticians said.

"The difference between male and female median earnings also increases with years after graduation - male earnings were 9 percent larger than female earnings one year after graduation, 11 percent larger at three years after graduation, 13 percent larger five years after graduation and 30 percent larger at 10 years after graduation."

Some variations in typical pay would be down to differences between the sexes in part-time work, DfE statisticians said.

The data also shows the female graduates were more likely to be in further study or employment than their male peers.

In 2015-16, 87.6 percent of UK women who gained their first degree from English universities and colleges were in further study or employment a year after graduating, compared with 84.6 percent of men.

For those women who had graduated three years before, the figure was 87.6 percent, for five years it was 86.2 percent and for 10 years, it was 82.8 percent.

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said: "No woman should be held back just because of her gender.

"We now have the lowest gender pay gap for full-time workers on record, and more women in work than ever before.

"But we know there's more to do — that's why the UK is one of the first countries in the world to require employers to publish their gender pay and gender bonus gap."