1231 GMT March 16, 2018

Published: 0924 GMT March 16, 2018

Iran MPs call for ending crimes against Rohingya Muslims

Iran members of Parliaments called for an end to crimes against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Gholamreza Kateb and Baouj Lahouti, who are also members of Iran-Thailand parliamentary friendship group, made the remarks in a meeting with President of the National Legislative Assembly of Thailand Pornpech Wichitcholchai, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, Iranian MPs emphasized parliaments’ roles in developing bilateral relations.

They also referred to presence of the representatives of different religions in Iranian Parliament and the peaceful coexistence among the followers of religions in Iran and Thailand.

MPs expressed hope for southeastern Asia region to pay attention to the mentioned fact to avoid disasters for Myanmar Muslims.

Wichitcholchai pointed to the importance of both countries’ cooperation in bilateral and international fields.

He also referred to Thai Prime Minister’s participation in Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) which is slated to be held in Iran by the end of 2018.

Thai official extended hope for ACD to pave the way for signing agreements in political, economic and cultural fields.

Regional developments, especially terrorist threats and the need to international acts against terrorism, were among other topics discussed by both sides.

   
