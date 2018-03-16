RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1231 GMT March 16, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211745
Published: 0928 GMT March 16, 2018

Qatar highlights holding talks with Iran

Qatar highlights holding talks with Iran
Defense Minister of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah (IRNA)

Defense Minister of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah stressed holding talks with Iran to settle problems and safeguard the region.

“We need a framework and an agreement among all regional players to establish security,” Qatari newspaper Al-Shargh quoted Al Attiyah as saying on Friday, IRNA reported.

“Our region is fed up with conflicts”, he said, adding it is time to put an end to wars and start negotiating people’s progress and welfare.

Commenting on a question on the US position toward Iran and also the impact of changing the secretary of state, Qatari minister said Qatar has always been after solving problems through negotiations.

“We always urge holding comprehensive talks to safeguard the region,” he noted.

   
KeyWords
Qatar
Iran
Talks
Al Attiyah
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0764 sec