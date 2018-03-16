Qatar highlights holding talks with Iran

Defense Minister of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah stressed holding talks with Iran to settle problems and safeguard the region.

“We need a framework and an agreement among all regional players to establish security,” Qatari newspaper Al-Shargh quoted Al Attiyah as saying on Friday, IRNA reported.

“Our region is fed up with conflicts”, he said, adding it is time to put an end to wars and start negotiating people’s progress and welfare.

Commenting on a question on the US position toward Iran and also the impact of changing the secretary of state, Qatari minister said Qatar has always been after solving problems through negotiations.

“We always urge holding comprehensive talks to safeguard the region,” he noted.