Liverpool draws City; Real, Juve to meet in CL final rematch

Manchester City will face Liverpool in a mouthwatering all-English Champions League quarterfinal while Juventus has a chance to gain revenge on holder Real Madrid in a repeat of last year's final.

Surprise qualifier Sevilla takes on five-time European champion Bayern Munich while Lionel Messi's Barcelona was paired with AS Roma in the draw made in Nyon on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side will host Pep Guardiola's City at Anfield for the first leg, either on April 4, as the sides play each other for the first time in Europe.

It will also be the first meeting of two English clubs in the last eight of the Champions League since Manchester United overcame Chelsea at that stage in the 2010-2011 season on its way to the final.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said, "We know each other very well, they are a very offensive team, the truth is it is going to be a great couple of games."

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Real teammates will be happy to be playing the second leg of their tie at their Santiago Bernabeu stadium against Juventus, whose experience proved lethal to English club Tottenham in the last 16.

Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno said it would be a "very special match"

"Juventus played against Tottenham, which had extraordinary results and was superior, and yet, despite the difficulties, came through. They have a competitor's mentality."

Real thrashed Juventus 4-1 in last year's final in Cardiff.

Former Roma captain Francesco Totti meanwhile said his club was excited about the prospect of taking on Barcelona and Messi, who scored his 100th Champions League goal in the comfortable 3-0 defeat of Chelsea on Wednesday.

"Meeting Barcelona in the quarterinals of the Champions League – that's a match that will be hard to forget," Totti told BeIN Sport.

Roma's sporting director Monchi joked, "You can't say we were very lucky with this draw."

German giant Bayern faces Sevilla, the surprise slayers of Manchester United in the last round, but goalkeeper Sven Ulreich said they were relieved to avoid one of their major rivals.

"There are harder draws. It's doable, but Sevilla has shone in Europe and they have won three Europa Leagues," Ulreich said.

"So we'll be very focused when we go over there (for the first leg) and then we'll do the business at home."

Sevilla's sporting director Oscar Arias said, "This is very difficult. We are facing one of the historic clubs of European football, a great club in this competition. But we are up for it."

The second-leg ties will be played on April 10-11 while the semifinals will take place on April 24-25 and May 1-2.

Kiev hosts this year's final on May 26.

'We will give it everything'

Speaking exclusively to Liverpoolfc.com immediately after the tie was confirmed, Klopp said: “I’ve said it before and it’s still the truth, it’s always common in a draw that you’ll get your neighbor, more or less, but to be honest I don’t mind, really.

“We’ve lost once and we’ve won once against them in the league – and I don’t think they thought before the best draw they could have got is Liverpool. That’s a sign for us and how strong we can be.

“We are for sure not the favorites in this round, but in the last eight there are not a lot of favorites – maybe two of them, Bayern and Barcelona – but thank God it’s football and nothing is decided.

“It is like it should be in the last eight. It was clear we would face a strong team. Now we have Man City. The good thing is they are the team we know most about. It’s not too cool for England because now only one team can go to the semis. But we will try everything.”