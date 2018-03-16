Federer through to Indian Wells semis; equals best season-start

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot against Chung Hyeon of South Korea during the quarterfinals at the Indian Wells Masters in California on March 15, 2018. MARK J. TERRILL/AP

World number one Roger Federer equaled his best start to a season when he beat South Korea's Chung Hyeon to reach the Indian Wells Masters semifinal.

The defending champion claimed his 16th victory of 2018 with a 7-5, 6-1 win over the world number 26 in California, BBC Sport reported.

The Swiss has matched the start he made to the 2006 season, where he went on to win 33 of his first 34 matches.

He faces Borna Coric in the last four after the Croat beat South Africa's Kevin Anderson 2-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

Federer, searching for a record sixth title, broke Chung's serve four times as he won in one hour 23 minutes.

He won 70 percent of points on his first serve and hit 12 aces to beat Chung for the second time this season.

The win ensures that Federer will remain number one after the tournament is finished, while Chung will surpass Kei Nishikori as the highest-ranked Asian player.

Federer reached the final of all four Grand Slams in 2006, winning three and only losing the French Open to Rafael Nadal in four sets.

He also won four ATP Masters titles and ended the year with a win loss record of 92-5.

‘Great start’

“It's a great start. Hopefully I can do one more and beat my best streak on Saturday,” Federer said after his second win over the 21-year-old South Korean this season following the victory at Australian Open semifinals.

“I'm happy I found a way. Started off really well, struggled afterwards, found my game back again and was able to protect it, saving big break points early on in the second set. I think that was the key to the match, those 10, 15 minutes where I broke at the end of the first and then saved break points early in the second,” Federer said.

“I'm very happy. It was a good match. I played well.”

