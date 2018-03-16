Leader says people’s economic woes resolvable

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said he is well aware of the country’s economic problems and believes they can be overcome in the near future.

“We are aware of people’s livelihood problems and other issues, and we believe there are no unsolvable problems in the country,” said Ayatollah Khamenei, IFP reported.

According to a transcript of his words as posted on leader.ir, Ayatollah Khamenei said he will talk to people about the issue in coming days.

The Leader was speaking at a Thursday meeting in Tehran with members of the Assembly of Experts, a clerical body empowered to appoint and dismiss the Leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that the Islamic Republic is engaged in a fierce struggle and serious political, economic, social, cultural and security war against the enemies, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Leader rejected as “sort of ignorance” the notion that Iran had started such a war, saying the enemies have launched the war due to the Islamic Republic’s nature, religious government system, and goals, such as social justice and supporting the oppressed against tyranny.

The Leader said he believes a bright future awaits the country, and, God willing, Iranians will manage to deal with their enemies.

“There is a youthful and lively movement in the country that, I believe, will create a better future for Iran,” he said.

“A big group of faithful and active youth … are firmly and wholeheartedly pursuing the goals of the revolution,” the Leader said.

The Leader has frequently advocated the Resistance Economy as the solution to Iran’s economic woes.

Resistance Economy is a set of principles aimed at boosting the country’s income and making the economy immune to economic wars waged by foreign powers, through improving productivity and curbing the economy’s dependence on oil export revenues, among other measures.

It was first proposed by the Leader in 2011, amid the tightening of economic sanctions against Tehran by the US and its allies over unproven allegations that Tehran intended to build nuclear weapons.