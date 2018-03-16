Iran to appoint three female ambassadors

A new report said the Iranian Foreign Ministry is to appoint three female ambassadors, including a Sunni woman, in the near future in a move that would increase the total number of women envoys to four.

The procedure of their appointments is reportedly at final administrative stages and would soon be announced publicly.

“One of the prospective ambassadors is Parvin Farshchi. She is the Deputy Head of Marine Environment Division at Iran’s Department of the Environment and a well-known expert in this field,” a Persian report by Sharq newspaper said.

The report added another candidate is Ms. Namdari. As a Sunni Muslim, she is a teacher and reportedly the wife of an Iranian lawmaker. Her first name was not mentioned in the report.

Finland and New Zealand have been announced as the destination countries for the two candidates, respectively.

“President Hassan Rouhani is set to sign the decrees of the three female ambassadors in the near future,” an informed source at the Presidential Office said, IFP reported.

According to Sharq, the third female ambassador will be appointed for an Asian country. The report did not mention her name.

The three women will be appointed as replacements for the ambassadors whose missions have come to an end.

However, the mere introduction of a candidate by the Foreign Ministry does not necessarily mean they have been approved as ambassador. Upon being approved by security and intelligence officials as well as the president, the candidates must also get the approval of the government of the destination country. Only then would their credentials be signed as new ambassadors.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has over 300 female staff members, but they are mostly employed in the administrative, service and consular sections. Reports indicate that only 20 women have political posts.

Marziyeh Afkham, Iran’s current ambassador to Malaysia, was the first female Foreign Ministry spokesman and the first and only woman ambassador in the history of the Islamic Republic.